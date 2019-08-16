Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $2,500/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

100 W. Grant St. (South Orange)

Here's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 100 W. Grant St. It's listed for $2,418/month for its 1,518 square feet.

The building offers secured entry and garage parking. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors and a dishwasher. The rental is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1308 Lake Baldwin Lane (Baldwin Park)

Next, here's a 1,974-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse at 1308 Lake Baldwin Lane that's going for $2,450/month.

The listing promises in-unit laundry in the residence. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, garage parking and additional storage space. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $2,450 broker's fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

733 Main Lane (South Orange)

Then, located at 733 Main Lane, here's a 1,237-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's listed for $2,470/month.

You can expect to find quartz countertops in the residence. Cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Finally, listed at $2,485/month, this 1,191-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 646 W. Smith St.

You can expect to see a walk-in closet, a balcony and in-unit laundry in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

