Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Orlando with a budget of up to $2,600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

6500 Sand Lake Sound Road

Here's a 1,490-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 6500 Sand Lake Sound Road that's going for $2,537/month.

The apartment offers a balcony, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is relatively bikeable.

(See the full listing here.)

335 N. Magnolia Ave. (Central Business District)

Next, check out this 1,029-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 335 N. Magnolia Ave. It's listed for $2,542/month.

When it comes to building amenities, you can expect garage parking. The apartment includes a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $300 deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

733 Main Lane (South Orange)

Located at 733 Main Lane, here's a 1,344-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,549/month.

The apartment offers a dishwasher and air conditioning. The building boasts secured entry, an elevator, garage parking and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 646 W. Smith St. It's listed for $2,599/month for its 1,291 square feet.

You can expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the apartment. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7083 Ernst Court (Windhover)

Finally, here's a 1,800-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse at 7083 Ernst Court that's going for $2,600/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. In the residence, which comes furnished, you can expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.