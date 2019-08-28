Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Orlando if you've got up to $2,700/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6500 Sand Lake Sound Road

Listed at $2,617/month, this 1,490-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 6500 Sand Lake Sound Road.

The residence offers a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

990 Warehouse Road (Colonial Town Center)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit situated at 990 Warehouse Road. It's listed for $2,650/month for its 1,781 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and a gym. In the residence, you can expect a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3670 Maguire Blvd. (Coytown)

Finally, here's a 1,647-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 3670 Maguire Blvd. that's also going for $2,650/month.

The listing promises in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and hardwood floors in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

