Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Orlando if you've got up to $2,800/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

7343 W. Sand Lake Road

Listed at $2,710/month, this 1,564-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 7343 W. Sand Lake Road.

In the residence, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Building amenities include garage parking. This property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

1840 Cleek Court

Here's a 2,078-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 1840 Cleek Court that's going for $2,720/month.

The unit features high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. The building offers a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

480 N. Orange Ave. (Central Business District)

Next, check out this 1,641-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 480 N. Orange Ave. It's listed for $2,725/month.

Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

733 Main Lane (South Orange)

Then, located at 733 Main Lane, here's a 1,029-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,764/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises quartz countertops and air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1704 N. Shore Terrace (College Park)

Finally, listed at $2,780/month, this 1,928-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 1704 N. Shore Terrace.

The building offers on-site laundry. You can also expect to find a walk-in closet in the residence. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline