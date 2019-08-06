Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Orlando with a budget of up to $900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3312 S. Semoran Blvd. (South Semoran)

Listed at $849/month, this 440-square-foot studio apartment is located at 3312 S. Semoran Blvd.

The residence has a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include a gym, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

4618 Middlebrook Road (Florida Center North)

Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 4618 Middlebrook Road. It's listed for $859/month for its 450 square feet.

The building features a gym and a swimming pool. The residence also has hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

4724 Walden Circle (Florida Center North)

Here's a 560-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 4724 Walden Circle that's going for $875/month.

The building offers a gym, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $350 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

1001 Shoreview Drive

Finally, there's this studio apartment situated at 1001 Shoreview Drive. It's listed for $900/month for its 500 square feet.

You can expect to see a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable and is bikeable.

