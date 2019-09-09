Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $900/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4901 Bottlebrush Lane (Rosemont)



Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 4901 Bottlebrush Lane. It's listed for $860/month for its 619 square feet.

The building features a gym and a swimming pool. The apartment also includes a dishwasher and a fireplace. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

41 E. Winter Park St. (College Park)

Located at 41 E. Winter Park St., here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $875/month.

The building boasts assigned parking, on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a gym. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

803 Don Quixote Ave. (Engelwood Park)

Finally, here's a 748-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 803 Don Quixote Ave. that's going for $900/month.

You can expect a dishwasher, carpeted floors and a walk-in closet in the unit. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.