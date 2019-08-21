Budget apartments for rent in Rosemont, Orlando

Rosemont is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Rosemont look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Rosemont via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4103 Dijon Drive

Listed at $1,025/month, this 1,165-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 4103 Dijon Drive.

The condo has a balcony and air conditioning. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

4901 Bottlebrush Lane

Next, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment, situated at 4901 Bottlebrush Lane, is listed for $1,085/month for its 909 square feet.

Expect to find a fireplace and a dishwasher in the apartment. The building offers a swimming pool and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

5224 Long Road

Then there's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 5224 Long Road, which, at 1,175 square feet, is going for $1,160/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym, a swimming pool and secured entry. You can also expect to see a dishwasher in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

(See the full listing here.)

5264 Gold Tree Court

Finally, there's this 1,385-square-foot apartment with three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 5264 Gold Tree Court, listed at $1,258/month.

The building features outdoor space and garage parking. Expect to see air conditioning and a fireplace in the unit. Pets are not permitted on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline