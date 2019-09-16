Budget apartments for rent in Rosemont, Orlando

Rosemont requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Rosemont look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Rosemont via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4901 Bottlebrush Lane

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment, situated at 4901 Bottlebrush Lane, is listed for $1,010/month for its 1,047 square feet.

You'll find a fireplace and a dishwasher in the apartment. Amenities offered in the building include a gym and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

3954 Versailles Drive

Then, there's this 1,165-square-foot residence with two bedrooms and two bathrooms at 3954 Versailles Drive, listed at $1,125/month.

Pet owners: Furry companions are not allowed. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a gym, secured entry and outdoor space. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

5224 Long Road

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment, situated at 5224 Long Road, is listed for $1,408/month for its 1,260 square feet.

The listing promises air conditioning, a dishwasher and a balcony in the unit. Cats and dogs are welcome. The building features a swimming pool, a gym and secured entry.

