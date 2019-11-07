Budget apartments for rent in Rosemont, Orlando

Rosemont is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Rosemont look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Rosemont via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4901 Bottlebrush Lane

Listed at $865/month, this 619-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 4901 Bottlebrush Lane, is 2.8% less than the $890/month median rent for a one-bedroom in Rosemont.

The building offers a gym; the apartment also features a dishwasher, carpeted floors and a fireplace. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

4102 Dijon Drive

Next, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence, situated at 4102 Dijon Drive, is listed for $1,065/month.

You can expect to see a balcony in the residence. Building amenities include a swimming pool, additional storage space and outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

3995 Versailles Drive

Finally, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom address at 3995 Versailles Drive, which, at 1,165 square feet, is going for $1,100/month.

In the unit, expect to find a balcony and granite countertops. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

