Renting in Orlando: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Orlando with a budget of $1,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5953 Curry Ford Road (Engelwood Park)

Here's this studio apartment situated at 5953 Curry Ford Road. It's listed for $909/month for its 550 square feet.

The building offers garage parking. In the unit, you can expect a fireplace and hardwood floors. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

4606 Commander Drive (South Semoran)

Here's a 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 4606 Commander Drive that's going for $925/month.

In the unit, expect to see a walk-in closet and carpeted floors. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pets are not welcome. Look out for a $75 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable and is bikeable.

5924 Curry Ford Road (Lake Frendrica)

Next, there's this studio apartment over at 5924 Curry Ford Road. It's listed for $939/month for its 600 square feet.

In the unit, you can expect to find a fireplace. The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. Expect a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

803 Don Quixote Ave. (Engelwood Park)

Here's a 748-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 803 Don Quixote Ave. that's going for $940/month.

The building offers secured entry and on-site laundry. You can also expect to find a dishwasher and carpeted floors in the apartment. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

