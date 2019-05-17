Renting in Orlando: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Orlando if you don't want to spend more than $1,100/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2200 Metropolitan Way, #926 (Park Central)

Listed at $1,100/month, this 605-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2200 Metropolitan Way, #926.

The unit features a new kitchen, a new bathroom, fresh paint, carpet and hardwood flooring. The building has outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

9117 Lee Vista Blvd., #607 (Vista East)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 9117 Lee Vista Blvd., #607. It's also listed for $1,100/month for its 495 square feet of space.

In the apartment, you'll find cabinet space. The building offers garage parking. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers limited transit options.

6593 Queens Borough Ave., #103

Here's an 885-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 6593 Queens Borough Ave., #103 that's going for $1,100/month.

In the unit, you will find granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a business center, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

2009 E. Jefferson St. (Lawsona-Fern Creek)

Located at 2009 E. Jefferson St., here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,100/month.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, new cabinets and kitchen appliances. The building boasts outdoor space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

6500 Metrowest Blvd.

Next, check out this 635-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 6500 Metrowest Blvd. It's listed for $1,090/month.

Inside, you'll have hardwood flooring, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and a large closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a fitness center and a swimming pool. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

