Renting in Orlando: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Orlando if you're on a budget of $1,200/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

6500 Sand Lake Road

Listed at $1,180/month, this 506-square-foot studio is located at 6500 Sand Lake Road.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include a fitness center, a swimming pool and assigned parking. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent and is bikeable.

9405 Dowden Road (LaVina)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 9405 Dowden Road.

It's listed for $1,179/month for its 648 square feet of space. In the unit, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, assigned parking and a fitness center. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has minimal transit options.

10201 Lee Vista Blvd. (Vista East)

Here's a 558-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 10201 Lee Vista Blvd. that's going for $1,160/month.

In the unit, you'll get stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

9117 Lee Vista Blvd., #607 (Vista East)

Located at 9117 Lee Vista Blvd., #607, here's a 495-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,150/month.

Garage parking is listed as a building amenity. In the unit, the listing promises tile flooring. Animals are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

714 Harwood St. (Lake Eola Heights)

Listed at $1,149/month, this 565-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 714 Harwood St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring and a fireplace. The building offers on-site management. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

