Renting in Orlando: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Orlando if you've got $1,200/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4901 Bottlebrush Lane (Rosemont)

Here's a 1,047-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 4901 Bottlebrush Lane that's going for $1,125/month.

Expect to find in-unit laundry and a fireplace in the residence. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and a fitness center. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

6178 Westgate Drive

Next, check out this 1,228-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 6178 Westgate Drive. It's also listed for $1,125/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and a fitness center. In the residence, you'll find carpeted floors and a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. The listing specifies a $75 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

516 Cathcart Ave. (Lake Eola Heights)

Located at 516 Cathcart Ave., here's a 500-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,125/month.

You can expect to see a dishwasher in the residence. Building amenities include additional storage space and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

803 Don Quixote Ave. (Engelwood Park)

Listed at $1,145/month, this 955-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 803 Don Quixote Ave.

The residence has in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

4618 Middlebrook Road (Florida Center North)

Here's an 850-square-foot two bedroom, one bathroom apartment at 4618 Middlebrook Road that's going for $1,149/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipat a fitness center and a swimming pool. You can also expect hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

