Renting in Orlando: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Orlando if you're on a budget of $1,400/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Listed at $1,400/month, this 656-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 646 W. Smith St.

This unit features a balcony, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a business center and garage parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

4460 Lower Park Road (Baldwin Park)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 4460 Lower Park Road.It's listed for $1,394/month for its 657 square feet of space.

In the unit, look for a dishwasher, a balcony and in-unit laundry. The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. The listing specifies a $75 application fee and $250 admin fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

990 Warehouse Road (Colonial Town Center)

Here's a 757-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 990 Warehouse Road that's going for $1,380/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center and outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2055 Lake Baldwin Lane (Baldwin Park)



Here's a 756-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2055 Lake Baldwin Lane that's going for $1,357/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include a fitness center, a swimming pool and garage parking. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

4000 Maguire Blvd. (Colonial Town Center)

Finally, check out this 695-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 4000 Maguire Blvd. It's listed for $1,345/month.

In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings and in-unit laundry. A swimming pool, a fitness center and garage parking are listed as building amenities. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.