Renting in Orlando: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Orlando if you're on a budget of $1,500/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

101 S. Eola Drive, #616 (South Eola)

Listed at $1,495/month, this 644-square-foot studio condo is located at 101 S. Eola Drive, #616.

In the unit, which comes furnished, look for air conditioning and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Animals are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1909 Lake Baldwin Lane (Baldwin Park)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1909 Lake Baldwin Lane. It's listed for $1,480/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool. In the apartment, you'll get air conditioning, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Both cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

7010 Lake Nona Blvd. (Lake Nona South)

Located at 7010 Lake Nona Blvd., here's a 771-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,464/month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings and in-unit laundry. The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has minimal transit options.

733 Main Lane (South Orange)

Listed at $1,460/month, this 611-square-foot studio is located at 733 Main Lane.

Unit amenities include hardwood floors and granite countertops. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

777 N. Orange Ave., #321 (Central Business District)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 777 N. Orange Ave., #321. It's listed for $1,455/month for its 725 square feet of space.

Canine companions are welcome on this property.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

