Renting in Orlando: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Orlando with a budget of $1,500/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

7800 Jubilee Park Blvd. (Airport North)

Listed at $1,404/month, this 824-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 7800 Jubilee Park Blvd.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is bikeable and has minimal transit options.

2933 E. Colonial Drive (Colonial Town Center)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2933 E. Colonial Drive. It's listed for $1,405/month for its 767 square feet.

The building has a swimming pool. You can also expect to find a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry in the unit. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

777 N. Orange Ave. (Central Business District)

Here's a 613-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 777 N. Orange Ave. that's going for $1,409/month.

The residence has air conditioning and a dishwasher. The building has a swimming pool and a fitness center. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. Expect a one-time pet fee of $400. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

4401 S. Kirkman Road (Kirkman South)

Listed at $1,419/month, this 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 4401 S. Kirkman Road.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and a fitness center. You can also expect to find a patio and in-unit laundry in the apartment. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

100 W. Grant St. (South Orange)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 100 W. Grant St. It's listed for $1,420/month for its 858 square feet.

You can expect air conditioning in the unit. The building offers additional storage space, garage parking and a swimming pool. Pets are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

