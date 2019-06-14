Renting in Orlando: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Orlando if you're on a budget of $1,600/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

6850 Merryvale Lane (Airport North)

First, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 6850 Merryvale Lane. It's listed for $1,507/month for its 1,276 square feet.

Building amenities include a fitness center and a dog park. The unit also has hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. Check listing for breed restrictions.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, is bikeable and has minimal transit options.

990 Warehouse Road (Colonial Town Center)

Here's a 775-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 990 Warehouse Road that's going for $1,510/month.

You can expect to find stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and large windows in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, a swimming pool, and a clubhouse. Animals are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

733 Main Lane (South Orange)

Next, check out this 611-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 733 Main Lane. It's listed for $1,510/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, a swimming pool and a pet park. The apartment also has air conditioning, hardwood flooring and granite countertops.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

3165 McCrory Place (Colonial Town Center)

Listed at $1,515/month, this 767-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 3165 McCrory Place.

The unit includes a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include a swimming pool and a dog park. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

420 E. Church St. (South Eola)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence situated at 420 E. Church St. It's listed for $1,529/month for its 638 square feet.

In the unit, expect to see a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pet owners, rejoice: Cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

