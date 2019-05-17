Renting in Orlando: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Orlando if you've got $1,700/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

420 E. Church St. (South Eola)

Listed for $1,669/month for its 638 square feet of space, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 420 E. Church St.

The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool and a roof deck. In the unit, expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

335 S. Magnolia Ave. (Central Business District)

Here's a 648-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 335 S. Magnolia Ave. that's going for $1,663/month.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning. The building features a business center; pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

7343 W. Sand Lake Road

Located at 7343 W. Sand Lake Road, here's an 839-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,645/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include a fitness center, a swimming pool and garage parking. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

4220 New Broad St. (Baldwin Park)

Listed at $1,635/month, this 772-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 4220 New Broad St.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building offers a fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

777 N. Orange Ave. (Central Business District)

Here's a 748-square-foot studio at 777 N. Orange Ave. that's going for $1,609/month.

In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, a fireplace and air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

