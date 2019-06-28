Renting in Orlando: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Orlando if you're on a budget of $1,700/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

4004 Lake Underhill Road (Lake Underhill)

Listed at $1,610/month, this 915-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4004 Lake Underhill Road.

The unit offers a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Garage parking is listed as a building amenity. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

420 W. Church St. (Holden-Parramore)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 420 W. Church St. It's listed for $1,619/month for its 705 square feet.

The building has a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the condo, expect to find hardwood flooring, a deck, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

9300 Northlake Parkway (Northlake Park at Lake Nona)

Here's a 1,120-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 9300 Northlake Parkway that's going for $1,621/month.

The residence features hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Pets are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and offers limited transit options.

733 Main Lane (South Orange)

Next, check out this 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 733 Main Lane. It's listed for $1,660/month.

The building offers an elevator, a swimming pool, secured entry and garage parking. The listing also promises granite countertops and air conditioning in the apartment.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

2100 S. Conway Road (Conway)

Listed at $1,625/month, this 1,405-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2100 S. Conway Road.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

