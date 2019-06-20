Renting in Orlando: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Orlando if you don't want to spend more than $1,800/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

6168 Raleigh St.

Listed at $1,701/month, this 1,739-square-foot four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 6168 Raleigh St.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen. The building boasts on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

6350 Vineland Road (Florida Center)

Here's a 1,091-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 6350 Vineland Road that's going for $1,730/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building offers a fitness center. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

10207 Dwell Court

Listed at $1,760/month, this 1,206-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 10207 Dwell Court.

The building boasts an elevator, a fitness center and a swimming pool. The listing also promises hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry in the apartment. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

733 Main Lane (South Orange)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 733 Main Lane. It's listed for $1,725/month for its 750 square feet.

Expect to find air conditioning and granite countertops in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate an elevator, garage parking, secured entry and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

