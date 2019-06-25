Renting in Orlando: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Orlando with a budget of $1,900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

7868 Elmstone Circle

Listed at $1,812/month, this 1,478-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 7868 Elmstone Circle.

The residence has high ceilings and carpeted floors. A swimming pool is listed as a building amenity. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

6000 Bent Pine Drive (Airport North)

Here's a 1,380-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 6000 Bent Pine Drive that's going for $1,819/month.

In the residence, the listing promises in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. A fitness center is listed as a building amenity. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

3110 Mandolin Drive

Next, check out this 1,813-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's located at 3110 Mandolin Drive. It's listed for $1,820/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and outdoor space. The residence also has a deck and hardwood floors. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5418 Wren St. (Azalea Park)

Located at 5418 Wren St., here's a 1,900-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,825/month.

In the apartment, you'll find in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. The building offers garage parking. Pets are permitted on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

10207 Dwell Court

Here's a 1,284-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 10207 Dwell Court that's going for $1,835/month.

The unit features air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

(See the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline