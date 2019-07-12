Renting in Orlando: What will $2,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Orlando if you've got a budget of $2,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7343 W. Sand Lake Road

Listed at $1,930/month, this 1,104-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 7343 W. Sand Lake Road.

The residence comes with a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a fitness center. Feline and canine companions are welcome. Expect a $350 nonrefundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(See the complete listing here.)

101 Lake Ave. (South Eola)

Next, check out this 740-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 101 Lake Ave. It's listed for $1,948/month.

The building features a clubhouse and a swimming pool. In the unit, you'll see a patio and in-unit laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. The listing specifies a $250 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

11929 Bianca Lane (Lake Nona Central)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit situated at 11929 Bianca Lane. It's listed for $1,925/month for its 1,810 square feet.

The residence has stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4220 New Broad St. (Baldwin Park)

Here's a 1,177-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 4220 New Broad St. that's going for $1,800/month.

In the residence, expect to find hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

