Renting in Orlando: What will $2,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Orlando if you're on a budget of $2,200/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

777 N. Orange Ave. (Central Business District)

First, check out this 1,066-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 777 N. Orange Ave. It's listed for $2,129/month.

In the unit, you'll see a dishwasher and air conditioning. The building features a fitness center and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Expect a one time pet fee of $400. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable and is a haven for transit riders.

7800 Jubilee Park Blvd. (Airport North)

Located at 7800 Jubilee Park Blvd., here's a 1,376-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence that's also listed for $2,129/month.

You can expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the residence. The building has garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and doesn't offer many public transit options.

1915 Lakemont Ave. (Baldwin Park)

Listed at $2,149/month, this 1,077-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1915 Lakemont Ave.

The building offers a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the apartment, you can expect in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

1608 Bryn Mawr St. (College Park)

Here's a 1,709-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 1608 Bryn Mawr St. that's going for $2,150/month.

Building amenities include outdoor space, on-site laundry and additional storage. Pets are not permitted. Be prepared for a $75 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable and has some transit options.

