Renting in Orlando: What will $2,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Orlando with a budget of $2,400/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Listed at $2,310/month, this 1,123-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 646 W. Smith St.

The residence comes with in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. The building features garage parking and secured entry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4220 New Broad St. (Baldwin Park)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit situated at 4220 New Broad St. It's listed for $2,320/month for its 1,509 square feet.

In the apartment, the listing promises a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

990 Warehouse Road (Colonial Town Center)

Here's a 1,285-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 990 Warehouse Road that's going for $2,330/month.

In the residence, expect to find in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a fitness center and a swimming pool. Animals are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

150 E. Robinson St. (Central Business District)

Located at 150 E. Robinson St., here's a 1,134-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence that's listed for $2,350/month.

The apartment has in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a balcony and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pets are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

9565 Venezia Plantation Drive (Vista East)

Also listed at $2,350/month, this 1,985-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 9565 Venezia Plantation Drive.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor space. The listing also promises granite countertops in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.