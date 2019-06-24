Renting in Orlando: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Orlando with a budget of $900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

4768 Walden Circle (Florida Center North)

Listed at $850/month, this 560-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 4768 Walden Circle.

In the residence, you can expect a walk-in closet. The building offers a fitness center and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

1001 Shoreview Drive

Next, check out this 500-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 1001 Shoreview Drive. It's listed for $890/month.

The building has on-site laundry. The unit also comes with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is quite bikeable.

4618 Middlebrook Road (Florida Center North)

Located at 4618 Middlebrook Road, here's a 390-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $899/month.

In the residence, expect to see hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1940 Lake Atriums Circle

Listed at $900/month, this 526-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1940 Lake Atriums Circle.

Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, secured entry and a swimming pool. In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, a balcony and granite countertops. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

