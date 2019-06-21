Renting in Orlando: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Orlando are hovering around $1,093. But how does the low-end pricing on an Orlando rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4901 Bottlebrush Lane

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4901 Bottlebrush Lane in Rosemont, which, at 619 square feet, is also going for $875/month.

Building amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. The apartment also comes with a balcony and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

1001 Shoreview Drive

Then there's this 500-square-foot studio at 1001 Shoreview Drive, listed at $890/month.

The studio comes with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. The building offers on-site laundry.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is quite bikeable.

(See the listing here.)

4618 Middlebrook Road

Next up is this 390-square-foot studio apartment, located at 4618 Middlebrook Road in Florida Center North and listed for $899/month.

The building offers a fitness center and a swimming pool. In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the listing.)

5953 Curry Ford Road

Over at 5953 Curry Ford Road in Engelwood Park, there's this 550-square-foot studio apartment, going for $909/month.

The building offers a fitness center and a swimming pool. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring and both central heating and air conditioning. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. Expect a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(View the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

