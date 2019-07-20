Renting in Orlando: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Orlando look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Orlando via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4724 Walden Circle

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 4724 Walden Circle in Florida Center North, is listed for $875/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center and outdoor space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Look out for a $350 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

4149 S. Semoran Blvd.

Here's a one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom residence at 4149 S. Semoran Blvd. in South Semoran, which, at 765 square feet, is going for $900/month.

The building offers secured entry, on-site laundry and a fitness center. In the unit, you're promised a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5953 Curry Ford Road

This studio apartment, situated at 5953 Curry Ford Road in Engelwood Park, is listed for $909/month for its 550 square feet.

The apartment includes a fireplace and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. The building features garage parking. Expect a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

4760 Walden Circle

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 4760 Walden Circle in Florida Center North, which, with 580 square feet, is going for $925/month.

The building features on-site laundry and a fitness center. In the unit, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

