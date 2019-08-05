Renting in Orlando: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Orlando are hovering around $1,115. But how does the low-end pricing on an Orlando rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4716 Walden Circle

Listed at $850/month, this 696-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, located at 4716 Walden Circle in Florida Center North, is 23.8 percent less than the median rent for a one-bedroom in Orlando, which is currently estimated at around $1,115/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, a swimming pool and outdoor space. You can also expect carpeted floors in the residence. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3312 S. Semoran Blvd.

Next, this studio apartment, situated at 3312 S. Semoran Blvd. in South Semoran, is listed for $899/month for its 440 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

4149 S. Semoran Blvd.

Then, there's this 765-square-foot address with one bedroom and one-and-a-half bathrooms at 4149 S. Semoran Blvd. in South Semoran, listed at $900/month.

Building amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and secured entry. The unit includes a walk-in closet. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

3021 Martin St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3021 Martin St., is also listed for $900/month for its 800 square feet.

Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

5953 Curry Ford Road

Finally, here's a studio apartment at 5953 Curry Ford Road in Engelwood Park, which, with 550 square feet, is going for $909/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. In the unit, look for a fireplace and hardwood floors. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are allowed. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

