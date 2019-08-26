Renting in Orlando: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Orlando are hovering around $1,100. But how does the low-end pricing on an Orlando rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4901 Bottlebrush Lane

Listed at $860/month, this 619-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 4901 Bottlebrush Lane in Rosemont, is 21.8 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Orlando, which is currently estimated at around $1,100/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a fitness center and a swimming pool. You can also expect a fireplace and a dishwasher in the apartment. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

5953 Curry Ford Road

This studio apartment, situated at 5953 Curry Ford Road in Engelwood Park, is listed for $909/month for its 550 square feet.

In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher, a fireplace and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Garage parking is listed as a building amenity. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. Expect a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

4518 Commander Drive

Next up is this 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, located at 4518 Commander Drive in South Semoran and is also listed for $925/month.

The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry. Also, expect to find air conditioning, a walk-in closet and carpeted floors in the unit. Animals are not allowed. Expect a $75 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is fairly bikeable.

1401 S. Kirkman Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1401 S. Kirkman Road in Kirkman North, is listed for $925/month for its 773 square feet.

The unit comes with a fireplace and a dishwasher. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and a fitness center. Be prepared for a $250 dog fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

