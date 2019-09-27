Renting in Orlando: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Orlando are hovering around $1,100. But how does the low-end pricing on an Orlando rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4518 Commander Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental at 4518 Commander Drive in South Semoran, which, at 735 square feet, is going for $900/month.

Building amenities include secured entry, a fitness center and a swimming pool. The residence also has a walk-in closet, air conditioning and carpeted flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The listing specifies a $75 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(See the full listing here.)

5953 Curry Ford Road

Next up is this 550-square-foot studio apartment, located at 5953 Curry Ford Road in Engelwood Park and listed for $909/month.

When it comes to building amenities, you can expect garage parking. The unit also includes a dishwasher, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Here's the listing.)

4659 Cason Cove Drive

Finally, over at 4659 Cason Cove Drive in Florida Center North, there's this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, going for $950/month.

The building offers secured entry, a fitness center and a swimming pool. You can also expect to see carpeted floors in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. Look out for a $75 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(View the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.