Renting in Orlando: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

Finding a good deal can be a challenge if you're in the market for an apartment on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Orlando look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Orlando via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4704 Walden Circle, #1914

First, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, situated at 4704 Walden Circle in Florida Center North, is listed for $850/month for its 560 square feet.

The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center and outdoor space. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. Look out for a $350 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

4736 Walden Circle, #1134

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom address at 4736 Walden Circle in Florida Center North, which, at 560 square feet, is also going for $850/month.

The building features on-site management. The listing also promises both air conditioning and central heating in the unit. Pets are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3234 S. Semoran Blvd., #21

Then there's this 655-square-foot dwelling with one bedroom and one bathroom at 3234 S. Semoran Blvd. in South Semoran, listed at $895/month.

For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. Amenities offered in the complex include a fitness center, a swimming pool, secured entry and assigned parking. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

803 Don Quixote Ave.

Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 803 Don Quixote Ave. in Engelwood Park, which, with 748 square feet, is going for $900/month.

The building offers secured entry and on-site laundry. You'll also get a dishwasher and carpeted floors in the apartment. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

