Renting in Orlando: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Orlando are hovering around $1,049. But how does the low-end pricing on an Orlando rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4704 Walden Circle

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling at 4704 Walden Circle in Florida Center North, which, at 560 square feet, is going for $850/month.

The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center and outdoor space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Expect a $350 nonrefundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

112 N. Hyer Ave.

Next up is this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom duplex, located at 112 N. Hyer Ave. in Thornton Park. It is also listed for $850/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the listing.)

4901 Bottlebrush Lane

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 4901 Bottlebrush Lane in Rosemont, is listed for $865/month for its 619 square feet.

The apartment includes a dishwasher, carpeted floors and a fireplace. The building features a fitness center. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.