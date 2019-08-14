The best-priced budget apartments for rent in Lake Nona Central, Orlando

Lake Nona Central requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Lake Nona Central look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Lake Nona Central via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7650 Lower Gateway Loop

Listed at $1,643/month, this 1,178-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 7650 Lower Gateway Loop.

The unit features a balcony, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. The residence is both cat-friendly and dog-friendly.

11924 Fiore Drive

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom rental at 11924 Fiore Drive, which, at 1,600 square feet, is going for $1,950/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool, a gym and outdoor space. In the unit, anticipate carpeted floors. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

12223 Pescara Lane

Then there's this 1,670-square-foot abode with three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 12223 Pescara Lane, listed at $1,975/month.

The listing promises granite countertops in the unit. Dogs are allowed. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

11835 James Bay Drive

Check out this 1,810-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom address at 11835 James Bay Drive, listed at $1,995/month.

Complex amenities include a gym, a swimming pool and outdoor space. You can also expect a walk-in closet in the unit. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

