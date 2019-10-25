The cheapest apartments for rent in Central Business District, Orlando

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Central Business District are hovering around $1,255, compared to a $1,037 one-bedroom median for Orlando as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Central Business District rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

151 E. Washington St.

Listed at $1,100/month, this 554-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 151 E. Washington St., is 12.3% less than the $1,255/month median rent for a one-bedroom in Central Business District.

Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool and additional storage space. You'll also find air conditioning and stainless steel appliances in the condo. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

2 N. Lucerne Circle West

Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2 N. Lucerne Circle West, which, at 770 square feet, is going for $1,140/month.

The building offers a swimming pool, a gym and assigned parking. In the unit, anticipate a balcony and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

South and Liberty Avenue

Finally, there's this 744-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at South and Liberty Avenue, listed at $1,200/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a swimming pool and garage parking. Expect to find carpeted floors in the condo. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $50 application fee.

