The cheapest apartments for rent in College Park, Orlando

Apartment hunting on a budget can be frustrating. So what does a cheap price on a rental in College Park look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,500, compared to a $1,100 one-bedroom median for Orlando as a whole.

A look at local listings in College Park via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3323 N. Westmoreland Drive

Listed at $995/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, located at 3323 N. Westmoreland Drive, is 33.7 percent less than the $1,500/month median rent for a one bedroom in College Park.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. Pet owners, you're in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

320 Lakeview St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 320 Lakeview St., is listed for $1,000/month for its 544 square feet.

Expect to see air conditioning in the condo. The building offers a swimming pool and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

646 W. Smith St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 646 W. Smith St., which, at 607 square feet, is going for $1,355/month.

The unit comes with a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pet owners, rejoice: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

