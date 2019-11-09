The cheapest apartments for rent in Orlando's Central Business District

Apartment hunting on a budget can be difficult. So what does cheap rent on a rental in the Central Business District look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,250, compared to a $1,049 one-bedroom median for Orlando as a whole.

A look at local listings in the Central Business District via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

151 E. Washington St.

Listed at $1,100/month, this 554-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 151 E. Washington St., is 12% less than the $1,250/month median rent for a one bedroom in the Central Business District.

Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool and additional storage space. The condo has stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

2 N. Lucerne Circle West

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 2 N. Lucerne Circle West, is listed for $1,140/month for its 770 square feet.

You'll find a balcony and air conditioning in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, assigned parking, a gym and a swimming pool. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

202 E. South St.

Then there's this 739-square-foot living space with one bedroom and one bathroom at 202 E. South St., listed at $1,195/month.

You can expect to see carpeted floors in the residence. The building features a swimming pool and on-site management. This rental is cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

480 N. Orange Ave.

Last but not least, check out this 532-square-foot studio apartment at 480 N. Orange Ave., listed at $1,234/month.

Building amenities include garage parking. In the apartment, anticipate in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

