The least expensive apartment rentals in South Orange, Orlando

South Orange is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in South Orange look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in South Orange via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

66 W. Muriel St.

Priced at $1,300/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, located at 66 W. Muriel St., is 7.9% less than the $1,411/month median rent for a one-bedroom unit in South Orange.

The rental comes with a renovated kitchen and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. The listing specifies a $25 application fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

102 W. Grant St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, settled at 102 W. Grant St., is listed for $1,349/month for its 659 square feet of living space.

Inside the unit, expect to find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. The building features an elevator and a fitness center. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

120 W. Grant St.

Final, take a look at this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, which is situated at 120 W. Grant St. and going for $1,365/month.

You can expect to find air conditioning, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry inside the apartment. The building provides assigned parking and a swimming pool. Both cats and dogs are allowed. There is no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline