The lowest priced apartment rentals in Central Business District, Orlando

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Central Business District are hovering around $1,350, compared to a $1,119 one-bedroom median for Orlando as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Central Business District rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

860 N. Orange Ave.

Listed at $1,125/month, this 647-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, located at 860 N. Orange Ave., is 16.7 percent less than the $1,350/month median rent for a one bedroom in Central Business District.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. You can also expect carpeted floors in the residence. Good news for cat lovers: Kitties are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

151 E. Washington St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, situated at 151 E. Washington St., is listed for $1,150/month for its 556 square feet.

In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating. The building features garage parking, an elevator, on-site laundry, a fitness center and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

335 N. Magnolia Ave.

Then there's this 586-square-foot apartment at 335 N. Magnolia Ave., listed at $1,298/month.

In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The building offers garage parking. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

777 N. Orange Ave.

This studio apartment, situated at 777 N. Orange Ave., is listed for $1,389/month for its 650 square feet.

The residence has a fireplace, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

