The most affordable apartments for rent in Central Business District, Orlando

Central Business District is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Central Business District look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Central Business District via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

813 Irma Ave.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, situated at 813 Irma Ave., is listed for $1,159/month for its 474 square feet.

In the unit, you're promised stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

335 N. Magnolia Ave.

Here's a studio apartment at 335 N. Magnolia Ave., which, at 586 square feet, is going for $1,370/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, you're promised a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Attention, cat owners: Your kitty is welcome here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

482 N. Orange Ave.

Then there's this 552-square-foot studio at 482 N. Orange Ave., listed at $1,393/month.

You can expect a dishwasher in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. The building offers assigned parking, an elevator and a swimming pool. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

