The most affordable apartments for rent in Lake Nona Central, Orlando

Lake Nona Central isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers limited transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Lake Nona Central look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Lake Nona Central via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

7650 Lower Gateway Loop

Listed at $1,572/month, this 1,178-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 7650 Lower Gateway Loop.

The building includes garage parking; the apartment also includes a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

11924 Fiore Drive

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom rental, situated at 11924 Fiore Drive, is listed for $1,895/month for its 1,600 square feet.

In the unit, anticipate stainless steel appliances and carpeted floors. Building amenities include a swimming pool, secured entry, a gym and outdoor space. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

11889 Nautica Drive

Here's a three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence at 11889 Nautica Drive, which, at 1,720 square feet, is going for $1,995/month.

The building offers secured entry, a gym and a swimming pool. You can also expect to find carpeted floors in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.