The most affordable apartments for rent in Rosemont, Orlando

Rosemont requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Rosemont look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Rosemont via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4103 Dijon Drive

Listed at $1,049/month, this 1,165-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 4103 Dijon Drive.

The condo has a balcony and air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

4901 Bottlebrush Lane

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment, situated at 4901 Bottlebrush Lane, is listed for $1,060/month for its 909 square feet.

In the unit, expect to find a fireplace and in-unit laundry. The building features a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are allowed.

4164 Versailles Drive

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom living space at 4164 Versailles Drive, which, at 1,165 square feet, is going for $1,075/month.

The unit includes a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

5224 Long Road

Then there's this 1,428-square-foot apartment with three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 5224 Long Road, listed at $1,375/month.

Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry and on-site laundry. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

