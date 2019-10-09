The most affordable apartments for rent in Rosemont, Orlando

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Rosemont are hovering around $890, compared to a $1,063 one-bedroom median for Orlando as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Rosemont rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4901 Bottlebrush Lane

Listed at $1,040/month, this 909-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4901 Bottlebrush Lane.

The building features a gym and a swimming pool. In the unit, the listing promises a fireplace and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

5224 Long Road

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment, situated at 5224 Long Road, is listed for $1,065/month for its 1,175 square feet.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, a balcony and a dishwasher. The building offers a gym, secured entry and a swimming pool. Pets are not welcome.

4010 Versailles Drive

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 4010 Versailles Drive, which is going for $1,099/month.

The building features a swimming pool, secured entry and outdoor space. The unit also comes with stainless steel appliances. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

4174 Versailles Drive

Then there's this 1,165-square-foot condo with two bedrooms and two bathrooms at 4174 Versailles Drive, listed at $1,100/month.

The listing promises granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the residence. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The building features a gym, a swimming pool and outdoor space. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

3954 Versailles Drive

Finally, check out this 1,165-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom rental at 3954 Versailles Drive, listed at $1,100/month.

Building amenities include secured entry, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a gym. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

