The most affordable apartments for rent in Rosemont, Orlando

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Rosemont are hovering around $890, compared to a $1,045 one-bedroom median for Orlando as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Rosemont rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.





4102 Dijon Drive

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 4102 Dijon Drive. At 1,165 square feet, it's going for $1,065/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool, secured entry and additional storage space. The residence also has a balcony. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the full listing here.)

4901 Bottlebrush Lane

Next, listed at $1,070/month is this 909-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment. It's located at 4901 Bottlebrush Lane.

The building offers a gym. In the unit, you'll find a fireplace, carpeted floors and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $250 pet fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

3995 Versailles Drive

Then, there's this 1,165-square-foot living space with two bedrooms and two bathrooms at 3995 Versailles Drive, listed at $1,100/month.

Expect to see granite countertops and a balcony in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the listing here.)

5224 Long Road

Finally, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit, situated at 5224 Long Road, is listed for $1,111/month for its 1,175 square feet.

You can expect a dishwasher in the apartment. Building amenities include a gym, a swimming pool and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet deposit.

(See the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.