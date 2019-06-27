The most inexpensive apartment rentals in Airport North, Orlando

Airport North requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Airport North look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Airport North via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

6201 Bent Pine Drive

Listed at $1,213/month, this 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 6201 Bent Pine Drive, is 31.0 percent less than the $1,759/month median rent for a one bedroom in Airport North.

The building features secured entry, garage parking and on-site laundry. The apartment also has hardwood flooring. Feline companions are welcome.

5901 Bent Pine Drive

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, situated at 5901 Bent Pine Drive, is listed for $1,259/month for its 651 square feet.

Expect to see hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, and a walk-in closet in the unit. The building offers on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

6000 Bent Pine Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom space at 6000 Bent Pine Drive, which, at 730 square feet, is going for $1,299/month.

The building features a fitness center. You can also expect a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the residence. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

7800 Jubilee Park Blvd.

Then there's this 792-square-foot address with one bedroom and one bathroom at 7800 Jubilee Park Blvd., listed at $1,324/month.

In the apartment, you'll find in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

