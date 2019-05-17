The most inexpensive apartment rentals in Central Business District, Orlando

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Central Business District are hovering around $1,320, compared to a $1,100 one-bedroom median for Orlando as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Central Business District rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

860 N. Orange Ave., #444

Listed at $975/month, this 600-square-foot studio residence, located at 860 N. Orange Ave., #444, is 29.4 percent less than the $1,382/month median rent for a studio in Central Business District.

In the unit, you can expect carpeted floors and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center and garage parking. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

151 E. Washington St., #524

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, situated at 151 E. Washington St., #524, is listed for $1,050/month for its 556 square feet of space.

In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating. The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

911 N. Orange Ave., #112

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 911 N. Orange Ave., #112, which, at 647 square feet, is going for $1,150/month.

In the unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood and carpeted floors. Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pets are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $75 application fee.

692 N. Orange Ave.

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 692 N. Orange Ave., which, with 588 square feet, is going for $1,319/month.

The building features garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, expect air conditioning, in-unit laundry and balcony. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.