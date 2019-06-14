The most inexpensive apartment rentals in Central Business District, Orlando

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Central Business District look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,325, compared to a $1,100 one-bedroom median for Orlando as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Central Business District via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

151 E. Washington St.

Listed at $1,150/month, this 556-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, located at 151 E. Washington St., is 13.2 percent less than the $1,325/month median rent for a one bedroom in Central Business District.

The building offers an elevator, a fitness center, a swimming pool, garage parking and on-site laundry. You can also expect to find both air conditioning and central heating in the condo. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

813 Irma Ave.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, situated at 813 Irma Ave., is listed for $1,159/month for its 474 square feet.

The residence has tile flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

1 E. Jefferson St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 1 E. Jefferson St., which, at 585 square feet, is going for $1,225/month.

The unit has terrazzo floors and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include assigned parking and outdoor space. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

