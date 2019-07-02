The most inexpensive apartment rentals in Lake Nona Central, Orlando

Lake Nona Central isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has minimal transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Lake Nona Central look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Lake Nona Central via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

7650 Lower Gateway Loop

Listed at $1,728/month, this 1,178-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom space is located at 7650 Lower Gateway Loop.

In the unit, anticipate a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

11929 Bianca Lane

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom space, situated at 11929 Bianca Lane, is listed for $1,925/month for its 1,810 square feet.

The residence comes with stainless steel appliances. The building offers a fitness center, a swimming pool, secured entry and outdoor space. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

11976 Inagua Drive

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom rental at 11976 Inagua Drive, which, at 1,550 square feet, is going for $2,100/month.

The building offers a fitness center, a swimming pool and outdoor space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. Be prepared for a $100 administrative fee.

