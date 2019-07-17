The most inexpensive apartment rentals in Park Central, Orlando

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Park Central are hovering around $1,000, compared to a $1,105 one-bedroom median for Orlando as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Park Central rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5055 City St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, situated at 5055 City St., is listed for $980/month for its 650 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, outdoor space and a fitness center. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

5124 Park Central Drive

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 5124 Park Central Drive, which, at 874 square feet, is going for $1,215/month.

The building offers a swimming pool, on-site laundry and a fitness center. In the unit, look for a ceiling fan. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

5040 Park Central Drive

Then there's this 874-square-foot apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms at 5040 Park Central Drive, listed at $1,285/month.

The unit comes with a walk-in closet. The building features on-site laundry, a fitness center and a swimming pool. Hairball alert: Cats are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

2532 Grand Central Parkway

Check out this 1,250-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom address at 2532 Grand Central Parkway, listed at $1,400/month.

The building offers a fitness center, a swimming pool and garage parking. The unit also comes with a walk-in closet and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(Here's the listing.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.