The most inexpensive apartment rentals in Rosemont, Orlando

Rosemont is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Rosemont look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Rosemont via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Orlando neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

4102 Dijon Drive

Listed at $1,050/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom address is located at 4102 Dijon Drive.

Building amenities include a swimming pool, secured entry and a playground. In the unit, the listing promises a balcony. Pets are not welcome.

4164 Versailles Drive

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom space, situated at 4164 Versailles Drive, is listed for $1,075/month for its 1,165 square feet.

The unit has a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

4901 Bottlebrush Lane

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 4901 Bottlebrush Lane, which, at 909 square feet, is going for $1,100/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center and a swimming pool. The apartment also features in-unit laundry and a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

