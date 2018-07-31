This is the most expensive home in Central Florida after Shaq's house

WINDERMERE, Fla. - Former Orlando Magic superstar Shaquille O’Neal put his 31,000-square-foot Isleworth mansion on the market in May for a whopping $28 million.

If Shaq's house is out of your league, maybe this one will do.

For a measly $23 million, you can own the second-most expensive house in Central Florida, according to Zillow.com.

Also located in Isleworth, this Lake Louise Drive masterpiece offers 11 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and 25,466 square feet.

Zillow describes the offering as, "An exquisite waterfront estate within one of Orlando's most sought after golf community of Isleworth Country Club. This impressive mansion offers car enthusiasts a dream showcase garage that can accommodate collections of 40-plus cars."

Other features, according to Zillow, include marble flooring, a majestic double staircase, floor-to-ceiling windows and impressive garages.

The property spans 3 acres and nearly 800 feet of water frontage.

"This one of a kind mansion exudes luxury, elegance and grandeur," the post said.

In addition to all that, the community of Isleworth features a 24-hour guard gate, an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Arnold Palmer, an 89,000-square-foot clubhouse, a gym, tennis courts, a restaurant and bar, a resort-style pool, family activities and youth programs.

According to Zillow's calculator, with a $2.3 million down payment and a 5.35 percent 30-year fixed loan, the new owner will have to make a monthly mortgage payment of $125,782.

